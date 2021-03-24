IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals full squad announced! Is it Sanju Samson’s season to shine? Check out RR team

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Rajasthan Royals will rely heavily on Ben Stokes in the Indian Premier League 2021 (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI)

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: In IPL 2021, the Rajasthan Royals squad will feature names like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller and the most expensive overseas buy of IPL 2021 auction – South African all-rounder Chris Morris, but who can forget the entertainment provided by their unsung all-rounder Rahul Tewatia in the IPL 2020. Tewatia’s overnight rise defines everything that the IPL is all-about — chance to perform on cricket’s biggest pedestal, opportunity to become an instant star and a break to cash-in big bucks by showcasing talent. Royals will be lead by Sanju Samson, who will look to cease the opportunity and commandeer the well-balanced squad to the pinnacle of T20 glory.

The Royals’ “lucky-mascot-cum-mentor-cum-brand-ambassador” Shane Warne will perhaps be by their side this time around to give budding spinner like Mayank Markande and KC Cariappa some valuable advice. On the other hand, the RR squad will be under the vigilant eyes of legendary Sri Lankan keeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara who dons the hat of ‘Director of Cricket’ for the “Jaipur” side.

We will see the Rajasthan Royals’ journey beginning on April 12 when RR squad faces off against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. The Royals will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Here is the Rajasthan Royals’ full squad for IPL 2021:

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals squad:

Sanju Samson (Captain, Wicket keeper)

David Miller (Batsman)

Manan Vohra (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Batsman)

Riyan Parag (Batsman)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Batsman)

Chris Morris (All-Rounder)

Ben Stokes (All-Rounder)

Rahul Tewatia (All-Rounder)

Shivam Dube (All-Rounder)

Shreyas Gopal (All-Rounder)

Mahipal Lomror (All-Rounder)

Jos Buttler (Wicket keeper)

Anuj Rawat (Wicket keeper)

KC Cariappa (Bowler)

Mayank Markande (Bowler)

Andrew Tye (Bowler)

Jaydev Unadkat (Bowler)

Jofra Archer (Bowler)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bowler)

Kuldip Yadav (Bowler)

Chetan Sakariya (Bowler)

Kartik Tyagi (Bowler)

Akash Singh (Bowler)

