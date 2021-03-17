IPL 2021: Punjab Kings full fixtures list; first match on April 12; check venue, schedule and match timings

Punjab Kings, one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, couldn't qualify for playoffs after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the last season.

Indian Premier League 2021: The governing council of the Indian Premier League has recently announced the fixture for the IPL 2021 season. There will be no home advantage for any team according to the IPL 14 schedule. Punjab Kings, the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, will begin its IPL 2021 campaign on April 12. The KL Rahul-led side will face Rajasthan Royals in their first match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Punjab Kings, one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, couldn’t qualify for playoffs after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL season, which was shifted to Dubai due to Covid-19 and played without spectator in the stadium. In last month’s IPL auction, Punjab Kings created history when they picked Australian pacer Jhey Richardson for a record Rs 14 crore. Along with IPL record buy, hope the name change will change Punjab Kings’ fortune in IPL 2021. Punjab Kings will play five matches in Bengaluru (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium), four matches in Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium), three matches in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium), and two matches in Chennai (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium).

LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT PUNJAB KINGS IPL 2021 FULL FIXTURES