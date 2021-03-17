  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings full fixtures list; first match on April 12; check venue, schedule and match timings

Updated: Mar 17, 2021 2:53 PM

Punjab Kings, the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, will face Rajasthan Royals in their first match.

Punjab KingsPunjab Kings, one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, couldn't qualify for playoffs after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the last season.

Indian Premier League 2021: The governing council of the Indian Premier League has recently announced the fixture for the IPL 2021 season. There will be no home advantage for any team according to the IPL 14 schedule. Punjab Kings, the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, will begin its IPL 2021 campaign on April 12. The KL Rahul-led side will face Rajasthan Royals in their first match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Punjab Kings, one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, couldn’t qualify for playoffs after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL season, which was shifted to Dubai due to Covid-19 and played without spectator in the stadium. In last month’s IPL auction, Punjab Kings created history when they picked Australian pacer Jhey Richardson for a record Rs 14 crore. Along with IPL record buy, hope the name change will change Punjab Kings’ fortune in IPL 2021. Punjab Kings will play five matches in Bengaluru (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium), four matches in Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium), three matches in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium), and two matches in Chennai (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium).

LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT PUNJAB KINGS IPL 2021 FULL FIXTURES

  1. April 12, 2021 (Monday), 7:30, Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings
  2. April 16, 2021 (Friday), 7:30, Mumbai – Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings
  3. April 18, 2021 (Sunday), 7:30, Mumbai – Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings
  4. April 21, 2021 (Wednesday), 3:30, Chennai – Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  5. April 23, 2021 (Friday), 7:30, Chennai – Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians
  6. April 26, 2021 (Monday), 7:30, Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
  7. April 30, 2021 (Friday), 7:30, Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  8. May 02, 2021 (Sunday), 7:30, Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals
  9. May 06, 2021 (Thursday), 7:30, Ahmedabad – Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Punjab Kings
  10. May 09, 2021 (Sunday), 3:30, Bengaluru –Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings
  11. May 13, 2021 (Thursday), 3:30, Bengaluru – Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings
  12. May 15, 2021 (Saturday), 7:30, Bengaluru – Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings
  13. May 19, 2021 (Wednesday), 7:30, Bengaluru – Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings
  14. May 22, 2021 (Saturday), 7:30, Bengaluru – Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals

