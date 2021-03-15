  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Will new name help KL Rahul’s team? Here’s Punjab Kings full squad for IPL’s 14th edition

By: |
March 15, 2021 1:34 PM

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings went down like royals and spent crazy money on buying Australian pacer Jhey Richardson for Rs 14 crore!

Punjab Kings 2021 Squad, Kings Xi Punjab Players, IPL 2021 Punjab team players list, Kings xi punjab team 2021 new name, IPL 2021 kxip squad, IPL 14, IPL teams, IPL squads, IPL news, IPL latest, KL Rahul, KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, IPL BiddingIPL 2021: Most of the Punjab Kings matches have been scheduled in Chennai. (Photo: Punjab Kings official website)

IPL 2021: The erstwhile Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has now been rechristened as Punjab Kings. The KL Rahul side splurged like anything during the IPL auction that was held last month. After all, Punjab Kings came to the auction table with the biggest bidding purse. And Punjab Kings went down like royals and spent crazy money on buying Australian pacer Jhey Richardson for Rs 14 crore! The other Aussie in the squad is Riley Meredith for Rs 8 crore. So the biggest question is – will the name change transform the luck of the Punjab Kings? The journey of the KL Rahul-led team will begin from April 12 when the Punjab Kings will play their first match against Rajasthan Royal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. As no team has the home advantage in the IPL 14, it would be interesting to how Punjab Kings will work their way up in the points table. Most of the Punjab Kings matches have been scheduled in Chennai. So who all are in KL Rahul’s IPL 2021 squad? Take a look.

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2021

Related News
  • KL Rahul (Captain)
  • Chris Gayle (Batsman)
  • Dawid Malan (Batsman)
  • Deepak Hooda (Batsman)
  • Mandeep Singh (Batsman)
  • Mayank Agarwal (Batsman)
  • Sarfaraz Khan (Batsman)
  • Shahrukh Khan (Batsman)
  • Arshdeep Singh (Bowler)
  • Chris Jordan (Bowler)
  • Darshan Nalkande (Bowler)
  • Harpreet Brar (Bowler)
  • Ishan Patel (Bowler)
  • Jhye Richardson (Bowler)
  • Mohammed Shami (Bowler)
  • Murugan Ashwin (Bowler)
  • Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler)
  • Riley Meredith (Bowler)
  • Saurabh Kumar (Bowler)
  • Fabian Allen (All-Rounder)
  • Jalaj Saxena (All-Rounder)
  • Moises Henriques (All-Rounder)
  • Utkarsh Singh (All-Rounder)
  • Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper)
  • Prabhsimran Singh (Wicket keeper)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Indian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2021
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. IPL 2021 Will new name help KL Rahul’s team? Here’s Punjab Kings full squad for IPL’s 14th edition
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad announced! Check out Virat ‘King’ Kohli and his team
2Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: KKR first match on April 11 — Check Venue, Schedule, Match Timings
3Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: RR first match on April 12 — Check Venue, Schedule, Match Timings