IPL 2021: Will new name help KL Rahul’s team? Here’s Punjab Kings full squad for IPL’s 14th edition

IPL 2021: Most of the Punjab Kings matches have been scheduled in Chennai. (Photo: Punjab Kings official website)

IPL 2021: The erstwhile Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has now been rechristened as Punjab Kings. The KL Rahul side splurged like anything during the IPL auction that was held last month. After all, Punjab Kings came to the auction table with the biggest bidding purse. And Punjab Kings went down like royals and spent crazy money on buying Australian pacer Jhey Richardson for Rs 14 crore! The other Aussie in the squad is Riley Meredith for Rs 8 crore. So the biggest question is – will the name change transform the luck of the Punjab Kings? The journey of the KL Rahul-led team will begin from April 12 when the Punjab Kings will play their first match against Rajasthan Royal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. As no team has the home advantage in the IPL 14, it would be interesting to how Punjab Kings will work their way up in the points table. Most of the Punjab Kings matches have been scheduled in Chennai. So who all are in KL Rahul’s IPL 2021 squad? Take a look.

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2021