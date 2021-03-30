IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah gets down to physical training after wedding break

IPL 2021: "Quarantining and getting those reps in," Jasprit Bumrah wrote. (File image)

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got down to physical training after returning from his wedding break, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9.

Bumrah, who is currently serving the seven-day mandatory quarantine, was seen lifting weight inside his team hotel room in the picture uploaded by him on Twitter.

“Quarantining and getting those reps in,” he wrote.

The 27-year-old Bumrah missed the final two Tests and the whole of the white-ball leg of the series against England as he had taken leave for his marriage on March 15.

MI skipper and India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, his brother Krunal and Suryakumar Yadav on Monday joined the squad at the team hotel.

The four players were on national duty for the ODI series against England, which India won 2-1 after defeating the tourists by seven runs in the third match in Pune on Sunday.

