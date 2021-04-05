IPL 2021 matches allowed in Mumbai stadium, to be played behind closed doors: Maharashtra Minister

The first match in the city will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on April 10. (File Photo)

IPL 2021: Days after several members of the ground staff team at the Wankhede Stadium were tested positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said that permission has been granted for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the city, but with restrictions. Malik said that matches will be played behind closed doors and only relays will be allowed.

“People are not allowed to sit in the stadium, only relays can be done. Players and others involved in IPL will be required to isolate themselves at the same place,” Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The BCCI has demanded that all players should be vaccinated (for IPL), but as per ICMR guidelines, the age limit is 45 years(& above). Until &unless it issues new guidelines, we can’t vaccinate. As soon as we get permission, more people will be vaccinated,” Malik added.

It must be noted that the last edition of the IPL had to be shifted because of the coronavirus-led lockdown in India. All the matches of the last edition of the T20 league was played in the United Arab Emirates. The matches were played in three cities – Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi – in a bio-secure environment.

Earlier on Sunday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that all matches of the 14th edition of IPL will go on as per schedule.

Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium will be hosting 10 matches of the 14th edition of IPL. The first match in the city will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced night curfew and weekend lockdown to curb the fresh surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. The night curfew in the state will into effect from today at 8 pm.