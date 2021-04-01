IPL 2021 Live Updates: With few days to go for 14th edition, BCCI announces strict rules for slow over rates

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Live Updates: Countdown is officially on for the 14th edition of one of the most popular leagues.
For all the live updates and latest developments related to IPL 2021, keep following our live blog.
Latest News and Updates on IPL 2021: Countdown for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, one of the most popular leagues, has already begun. With just a few days to go, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced changes in some rules for the upcoming edition of the T20 league. According to reports, the soft signal will no longer come into play.
The decision was apparently taken over recent controversies around soft signals by on-field umpires.
Now the on-field umpire’s signal will in no way have any impact on the decision of the third umpire, the BCCI said. Rule related to short-run has also been altered. As per the new rules, the third umpire will have the right to change the decision of the on-field umpire.
The BCCI has also announced fine for slow over rates for the upcoming edition of the IPL. While for the first offense a fine of Rs 12 lakh will be imposed on the captain of the IPL team, the amount will be double for the second offense. For the third offense, the amount will increase to Rs 30 lakh and the captain will also face a one-match ban.

Live Blog
Highlights
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's inclusion may have raised quite a few eyebrows but Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday said it has boosted their spin force keeping in mind of Chennai's slow turners in the upcoming IPL. The 40-year-old, who skipped the IPL in Dubai last year, was bought by the two-time IPL champions at his base price of Rs 2 crore after he had gone unsold in the first round. He will join the likes of Sunil Narine, Shakib-al-Hasan, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy in KKR's spin department. "Adding Harbhajan to our squad has strengthened us in a really good way. When you look at our spin department as a whole, on paper, it's one of the best in the tournament and that's factual," the KKR skipper said in a virtual media conference. Owing to the pandemic, IPL 2021 will be held across six venues from April 9-May 30 with no team getting to play at home. (PTI)
England's Jofra Archer will begin two weeks of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his finger and can only start his net sessions after that effectively ruling him out of Indian Premier League. The 25-year-old, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, had surgery to remove a fragment of glass from the middle finger on his right hand on Monday. "England pace bowler Jofra Archer underwent successful surgery to his right hand on Monday. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand," the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement "He will now commence two weeks of rehabilitation. The Consultant will review him before returning to training," it added. (PTI)
Senior India pacer Mohammad Shami says the performance of the team's "net" bowlers in the historic triumph in Australia has shown that the transition will be smooth when the current attack walks into the sunset. The pace quartet of Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav, arguably India's best ever, has been instrumental in the team's success overseas. However, none of them were available when India breached fortress Gabba to win their second consecutive Test series Down Under. Someone like a Mohammad Siraj became the leader of the attack in his debut series and injuries meant that net bowlers like Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar got unexpected opportunities which they grabbed with both hands. (PTI)
Harbhajan Singh is still playing because he "wants to" and he "will", asserts the veteran off-spinner, as combative at 40 as he was in his heydays and least bothered by the people questioning his willingness to carry on. One of India's greatest spinners is back in IPL this year with the Kolkata Knight Riders after skipping the last season for CSK in the UAE and wants to now "enjoy every moment of whatever cricket is left" in him. "Lot of people think 'Bhai yeh kyun khel raha hain?' Arrey bhai yeh unki soch hai, meri naahi. Meri soch hai ki main abhi khel sakta hoon, toh main khelunga (People think 'why is he playing' but that's your opinion. From where I see myself, I want to play and I will play)," Harbhajan said. (PTI)