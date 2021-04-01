IPL 2021 Live Updates: With few days to go for 14th edition, BCCI announces strict rules for slow over rates

For all the live updates and latest developments related to IPL 2021, keep following our live blog. (File Photo)

Latest News and Updates on IPL 2021: Countdown for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, one of the most popular leagues, has already begun. With just a few days to go, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced changes in some rules for the upcoming edition of the T20 league. According to reports, the soft signal will no longer come into play.

The decision was apparently taken over recent controversies around soft signals by on-field umpires.

Now the on-field umpire’s signal will in no way have any impact on the decision of the third umpire, the BCCI said. Rule related to short-run has also been altered. As per the new rules, the third umpire will have the right to change the decision of the on-field umpire.

The BCCI has also announced fine for slow over rates for the upcoming edition of the IPL. While for the first offense a fine of Rs 12 lakh will be imposed on the captain of the IPL team, the amount will be double for the second offense. For the third offense, the amount will increase to Rs 30 lakh and the captain will also face a one-match ban.

For all the live updates and latest developments related to IPL 2021, keep following our live blog.