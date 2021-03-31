IPL 2021 Live Updates: IPL teams begin training session ahead of season opener on April 9

Meanwhile, players of several teams took part in their first nets session.

Latest News and Updates on IPL 2021: The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin from April 9. The season opener will be played between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians. In the 14th edition of the T20 league, there will be a total of 56 league matches. These matches will be played behind closed doors in six cities and no spectators will be allowed. The six cities are – Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi Ahmedabad.

Last year, the league was shifted to the UAE because of the coronavirus outbreak and all the matches were played behind closed doors.

This will be the first time when IPL teams will be playing their all matches at a neutral venue. Al the eight franchises will play at four out of the six venues. The tournament will conclude on May 30 and the summit clash will be played at the newly furbished Narendra Modi Stadium.

Meanwhile, players of several teams took part in their first nets session. For all the latest updates on IPL 2021, keep following our live blog.