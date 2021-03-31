IPL 2021 Live Updates: IPL teams begin training session ahead of season opener on April 9

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Live Updates: There will be a total of 56 league matches in the 14th edition of the league.
Meanwhile, players of several teams took part in their first nets session.
Latest News and Updates on IPL 2021: The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin from April 9. The season opener will be played between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians. In the 14th edition of the T20 league, there will be a total of 56 league matches. These matches will be played behind closed doors in six cities and no spectators will be allowed. The six cities are – Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi Ahmedabad.
Last year, the league was shifted to the UAE because of the coronavirus outbreak and all the matches were played behind closed doors.
This will be the first time when IPL teams will be playing their all matches at a neutral venue. Al the eight franchises will play at four out of the six venues. The tournament will conclude on May 30 and the summit clash will be played at the newly furbished Narendra Modi Stadium.
Meanwhile, players of several teams took part in their first nets session. For all the latest updates on IPL 2021, keep following our live blog.
Live Blog
Highlights
Members of Delhi Capitals squad, including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, took part in their first nets session on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9. The players had physical training as well as batting and bowling sessions at the Cricket Club of India here, according to the pictures uploaded on Twitter by the Delhi-based franchise. The squad members, including India star Rishabh Pant, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel as well as head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday assembled at their team hotel here. The group also included West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer, England players Sam Billings, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran, as well as bowling coach James Hopes. (PTI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday started a nine-day conditioning camp here as part of its preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9. As many as 11 players, including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, pacers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, began their training under the guidance of Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and head coach Simon Katich. The rest of the players will join the camp after completing their seven day mandatory quarantine put in place by the IPL due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. RCB skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad on Thursday. He is also likely to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine. "A nine-day conditioning camp has begun for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai...," the franchise said in a release. (PTI)
Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday announced sportswear brand 'WROGN ACTIVE' as their official merchandise and lifestyle partner. 'As fan interactions with live sport remain limited through the pandemic, the role of merchandise plays an even more critical role in maintaining emotional connect between fan and team,' founder and director of USPL, the parent company of WROGN ACTIVE, Anjana Reddy said in a statement. WROGN is also official merchandise partner of IPL team Delhi Capitals and was kit partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 season. (PTI)
Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday signed a strategic long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma. Under the terms of the deal, Puma will be the official kit partner of RCB from the upcoming season of the league. Puma already has an on-going association with RCB skipper Virat Kohli. 'It's great to welcome PUMA to the RCB family! A global brand with a strong sporting vision and great quality products, their extensive distribution network through offline and online channels will ensure fans have access to RCB merchandise across the country,' Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release. Puma will now have exclusive retailing rights to RCB's take down and replica jerseys, adding pan-India merchandise reach for the franchise across retail and e-commerce channels. (PTI)