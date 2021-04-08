  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 LIVE matches online? Check out LIVE streaming links, special IPL recharge/subscription packages, IPL opening schedule

By: |
Updated: Apr 08, 2021 9:22 PM

IPL 2021 Live Streaming, How to Watch IPL Match Online Telecast: The BCCI has once again decided to go ahead with Disney+ Hotstar as the live streaming partner.

How to Watch IPL Match Online Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Streaming OnlineIPL 2021 Live Streaming: Due to coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2021 has gone behind closed doors. (Photo: RCB/Twitter)

Vivo IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online: The biggest, brightest cricketing show on the Earth is here! Yes, the Indian Premier League is set to begin on Friday with the spectacular opening match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the current champions Mumbai Indians. After the 2020 Edition in the UAE, IPL fans were hoping to catch the live action in the stadiums across India. In fact, initially, it was decided that spectators will be allowed with all due precautions. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus, the IPL Governing Council decided to abort the plans and decided to hold the IPL 2021 matches behind closed doors. So, this year, just like IPL 2020, fans will be able to watch the IPL matches on their TV sets and smartphones. So, here’s what you need to know about IPL Live Streaming and other details:

Where I can watch the IPL matches LIVE in India? IPL LIVE STREAMING packages:
The IPL 2021 will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar. The BCCI has once again decided to go ahead with Disney+ Hotstar as the live streaming partner. This means if you have the Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you will be able to enjoy the IPL matches live on your smartphones and laptops.

Related News

This year, Disney+ Hotstar is offering two packages for the customers. At Rs 399 for a year, you will get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack. There’s another upgraded pack of Disney+ Hotstar Premium for Rs 1499. Both these Disney+ Hotsar packages will provide IPL 2021 live streaming. However, the premium package has some added benefits. For those using credit cards, Disney+ Hotstar is also providing some great discounts.

Apart from live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar, all major telecom companies have also launched special IPL packages. Reliance Jio has launched a special IPL pack, which is available for its postpaid users. If you opt for these packages, the Disney+ Hostar access will be available to you for a year. The prices of these special IPL postpaid packages range from Rs 401 to Rs 2,599. Apart from the year-long Disney+ Hotstar service, these packages also include a data quota also.

It should be noted that Reliance Jio is the sponsor for all eight teams during this IPL season. Vodafone Idea is also offering some exclusive packs that will have the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Both postpaid and prepaid customers can buy these packs to watch the IPL 2021 matches. Similarly, Airtel is also offering recharge packs for the customers for the IPL matches.

IPL 2021 Opening match
This year, the IPL season will commence at the Chennai stadium between RCB and MI on April 9 from 7:30 pm onwards. All eyes will be on how the Aussie players change the RCB’s fate this season or if the Mumbai Indians victory march will continue just like 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Bharti AirtelIndian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2021Reliance JioRohit SharmaVirat KohliVodafone
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. IPL 2021 Live Streaming How to watch IPL 2021 LIVE matches online? Check out LIVE streaming links special IPL recharge/subscription packages IPL opening schedule
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2021: ‘Fastest cat around,’ tweets Usain Bolt tagging RCB squad and AB de Villiers has perfect reply!
2IPL 2021: After backlash, writer Taslima Nasreen says tweet on Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali was ‘sarcasm’
3Ponting backs Delhi Capital’s captaincy to Risabh Pant in IPL 2021: ‘Extra responsibility will sit well with Pant’