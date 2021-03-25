IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad announced! KKR count on Jamaican giant Andre Russell — Check team

IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: KKR will be lead by Eoin Morgan, but watch out for Shubman Gill!
IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: A lot of KKR's hopes will be riding on Andre Russell! (AP image/File)
IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad: The team from Kolkata has an enviable list of all-rounder riches in Andre Russell – the belligerent Jamaican, Sunil Narine – a wily fox who has been a revelation with the bat, and Shakib Al Hasan – who has been vying for the ‘world’s best all-rounder’ title for some time now. And on their day either of the three can turn the tide in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s men.
In the fast bowling department, KKR have the in-form Pat Cummins, and Kiwi Lockie Ferguson, who will be looking to carry his form from IPL 2020. And then there are the pace greenhorns – Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ journey will begin on April 11 when the KKR squad faces off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 in Chennai at 7:30 pm. KKR will be playing their league games in Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.
Here is the Kolkata Knight Riders’ full squad for IPL 2021: