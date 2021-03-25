IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad announced! KKR count on Jamaican giant Andre Russell — Check team

IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: A lot of KKR's hopes will be riding on Andre Russell! (AP image/File)

IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad: The team from Kolkata has an enviable list of all-rounder riches in Andre Russell – the belligerent Jamaican, Sunil Narine – a wily fox who has been a revelation with the bat, and Shakib Al Hasan – who has been vying for the ‘world’s best all-rounder’ title for some time now. And on their day either of the three can turn the tide in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s men.

In the fast bowling department, KKR have the in-form Pat Cummins, and Kiwi Lockie Ferguson, who will be looking to carry his form from IPL 2020. And then there are the pace greenhorns – Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

The Knight Riders squad will gain a lot from the experience of seasoned campaigners like Dinesh Karthik and Harbhajan Singh. KKR will be lead by Eoin Morgan, but watch out for Shubman Gill!

Kolkata Knight Riders’ journey will begin on April 11 when the KKR squad faces off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 in Chennai at 7:30 pm. KKR will be playing their league games in Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.

Here is the Kolkata Knight Riders’ full squad for IPL 2021:

IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders squad:

Eoin Morgan (Captain, Batsman)

Rahul Tripathi (Batsman)

Karun Nair (Batsman)

Nitish Rana (Batsman)

Rinku Singh (Batsman)

Shubman Gill (Batsman)

Shakib Al Hasan (All-Rounder)

Ben Cutting (All-Rounder)

Andre Russell (All-Rounder)

Pawan Negi (All-Rounder)

Venkatesh Iyer (All-Rounder)

Shivam Mavi (All-Rounder)

Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper)

Sheldon Jackson (Wicket-keeper)

Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper)

Harbhajan Singh (Bowler)

Sunil Narine (Bowler)

Varun Chakravarthy (Bowler)

Kuldeep Yadav (Bowler)

Sandeep Warrier (Bowler)

Lockie Ferguson (Bowler)

Pat Cummins (Bowler)

Prasidh Krishna (Bowler)

Vaibhav Arora (Bowler)

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Bowler)

