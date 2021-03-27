  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: KKR’s ‘new signing’ Harbhajan Singh checks in at Kolkata Knight Riders’ team hotel in Mumbai

By: |
Updated: Mar 27, 2021 9:40 PM

IPL 2021: This is the first time the 'Turbanator' will turn out in Purple and Gold, having represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in previous editions of the lucrative league.

Harbhajan Singh KKR Kolkata Knight RidersIPL 2021: Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was bought for Rs 2 crore at this year's auction. (Image courtesy: Twitter / KKRiders)

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders’ latest addition in the spin department, Harbhajan Singh, checked into the team hotel here on Saturday afternoon as a few other players began their training at the DY Patil Stadium.

This is the first time the ‘Turbanator’ will turn out in Purple and Gold, having represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in previous editions of the lucrative league.

Related News

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: KKR first match on April 11 — Check Venue, Schedule, Match Timings
The veteran off-spinner was bought for Rs 2 crore at this year’s auction.

A number of other KKR players have checked in at the hotel and are currently serving their quarantine, as per the BCCI’s guideline.

The likes of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier and newcomer Vaibhav Arora have started practice under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Omkar Salvi.

KKR begin their season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai.

None of the teams will get to play at their home grounds this year which means KKR’s date with Eden Gardens will have to wait.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad announced! KKR count on Jamaican giant Andre Russell — Check team

“Coming and playing at Eden Gardens is something that we take pride in and we enjoy. To be honest, not playing at Eden Gardens despite playing India is going to be the only con, if I could say so,” assistant coach Nayar said.

KKR are very excited by their pacer Prasidh Krishna’s superb debut against England. In the first ODI against England, Prasidh finished with 4/54 to break the record for best figures by an Indian seamer on debut.

“I feel it was quite important for him to go on a big stage as this will give him a lot of confidence,” Nayar added.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Harbhajan SinghIndian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2021Kolkata Knight Riders
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. IPL 2021 KKR’s ‘new signing’ Harbhajan Singh checks in at Kolkata Knight Riders’ team hotel in Mumbai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: Can MS Dhoni restore CSK’s lost glory? Check team
2IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey based on ‘five basic elements of Universe’
3IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad announced! KKR count on Jamaican giant Andre Russell — Check team