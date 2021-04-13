IPL 2021, KKR vs MI Preview: Buoyed by victory against SRH, Knight Riders to give its best against nemesis Mumbai Indians

Two-time IPL champion KKR is confident ahead of the match against MI. (Photo Source: Twitter/IPL)

IPL 2021, Match 5, KKR vs MI: Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders, who started the 14th season of the Indian Premier League with a bang, will take on Mumbai Indians in the league match of IPL 2021 on Tuesday. This will be the second match of both the team and it will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Two-time IPL champion KKR is confident ahead of the match against MI – the most successful franchise ever with a record five titles. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are looking for an opportunity to bounce back as they started the season with a defeat.

KKR underperformed in the last season of the T20 league but this time the team looked a completely different unit, in the manner, they clinched victory against Surnrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener on Sunday. Under skipper Eoin Morgan, KKR had a fearless approach and this was displayed in the aggression shown by the top-order. Even the finish by Dinesh Karthik was explosive.

The new approach was written all over right at the toss when Morgan chose not to pick the team’s most trusted player Sunil Narine. Openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill were offensive right from the first ball. The team, which already had a solid middle order, has further bolstered it by adding Bangladesh superstar Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite twin blows in the form of Shubman Gill and Andre Russell from Rashid Khan, brut power and deft wrist work of Rana was on full display. His impressive batting kept the team in a comfortable position. Later, underfire Karthik propelled KKR to a winning total of 187 by hitting an unbeaten 22 runs.

Despite this, it is a fact that KKR has managed to clinch just one victory in their last 12 games against Mumbai Indians. But ultimately it will be the battle of wits between Morgan and Rohit when they meet today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Despite a not-so-good start in the 14the season of the IPL, Mumbai Indians have all that requires to give a tough competition to KKR. Also, the five-time titleholder is desperate to secure their first victory of the season. The team had lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener on April 9.

Today’s match is not at all going to be a cakewalk for KKR as MI bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult all the firepower to make the KKR batting lineup struggle for every single run.

And the most important thing is that MI lost its match against RCB because of the individual brilliance of Harshal Patel and AB de Villiers.

MI have an explosive middle-order batting line thanks to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik and Krunal Pandya. But it didn’t work as expected in the match against RCB. It may also have to think about the opening combination if Quinton de Kock continues to be in quarantine. This is because Chris Lynn, who made his debut in the last match, became MI’s top scorer after surviving some edges and mishits.

Squads (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.