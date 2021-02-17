Is Kings XI Punjab planning a name change for IPL 14? Sassy tweets hint at upcoming ‘revamp’

Jointly owned by Bollywood Actor Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia, KXIP have managed runners up position just once. (PTI file photo)

Cricket lovers in India couldn’t have asked for a better year! 2021 started with a bang as Team India registered a spectacular victory in Australia. On Tuesday, Virat Kohli and co levelled the series against England by winning the Chennai test. If you think you are in cricket heaven, wait for more. In April, the Indian Premiere League’s 14th edition will be held. As part of the IPL legacy, the much-anticipated IPL auction will be held tomorrow i.e. February 18. Ahead of the key event, another development is creating buzz on social media. There are reports coming in that Kings XI Punjab is likely to go for a name change for the upcoming edition of the IPL tournament.

Officially, the team has not made any statement, but their Twitter feed is full of cheeky posts that hint at the ‘revamp’. Two days earlier, a PTI report had suggested that KXIP will change its name to ‘Punjab Kings’. The PTI had also quoted an anonymous BCCI source saying that the name change was something that the team had been planning for quite some time. In case this plan actualises, the team would reveal the new name before the IPL auction.

Since 2008, Kings XI Punjab have failed to win the trophy. Jointly owned by Bollywood Actor Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia, KXIP have managed a runners up position just once.

IPL 14 has been scheduled in the second week of April. The auction for the tournament will be held on Thursday. From Aaron Finch to Glenn Maxwell, there are some interesting names doing the rounds. It would be interesting to see what the highest bids by the owners will be. As for Kings XI Punjab, April will tell us if the new name proved lucky for this team or not.