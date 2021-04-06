IPL 2021: After backlash, writer Taslima Nasreen says tweet on Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali was ‘sarcasm’

Jofra Archer is demanding Taslima Nasreen to delete the tweet against Moeen Ali. (Photo: Chennai Super Kings Official)

IPL 2021: Less than 72 hours are left before the biggest T20 extravaganza begins in Chennai on April 9. While the IPL teams are sweating it out, navigating through hard quarantines and adjusting to bio-bubbles, an off-field controversy has hit headlines and left many IPL fans befuddled. It all started with a viral report claiming that Moeen Ali, the English cricketer who will sport the Yellow in this IPL season, had apparently requested the Chennai Super Kings management to drop a ‘beer brand’ logo from his jersey due to his faith.

While the fact remains, that Ali has always refrained from sporting any liquor brand on his jersey even in England, the entire claim has now been rejected by the CSK management stating that nothing of this sort ever happened.

Amid all these reports and counter-reports, writer Taslima Nasreen posted a controversial remark against Ali on Twitter. Both Ali and Chennai Super Kings fans were aghast by such a brazen tweet. In the post, which is still very much there on Nasreen’s timeline, the Bangladeshi writer had said, ‘If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS (sic).’ This tweet was posted on Monday. From Jofra Archer to Sam Billings, everyone backed Ali and asked people to report Nasreen’s account!

If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 4, 2021

Can’t believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual https://t.co/g8O1MWyR81 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) April 6, 2021

On Tuesday, after severe backlash, Nasreen once again tweeted about the entire episode simply stating that it was nothing but sarcasm. “…my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic,” Nasreen tweeted during the evening. She said she was humiliated because she is against Islamic fanatism.

Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 6, 2021

Sarcastic ? No one is laughing , not even yourself , the least you can do is delete the tweet https://t.co/Dl7lWdvSd4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

But looks like the damage control is not helping Nasreen as Twitter is not happy with her explanation. Meanwhile, the CSK or any other Indian player has not commented on this controversy. Chennai Super Kings is set to face the Delhi Capitals in the second IPL match scheduled at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 10.