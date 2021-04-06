  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: After backlash, writer Taslima Nasreen says tweet on Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali was ‘sarcasm’

By: |
April 6, 2021 8:07 PM

IPL 2021 updates: It all started with a viral report claiming that Moeen Ali apparently requesting the Chennai Super Kings management to drop a ‘beer brand’ logo from his jersey due to his faith.

IPL 2021, Moeen ALi, Taslima NasreenJofra Archer is demanding Taslima Nasreen to delete the tweet against Moeen Ali. (Photo: Chennai Super Kings Official)

IPL 2021: Less than 72 hours are left before the biggest T20 extravaganza begins in Chennai on April 9. While the IPL teams are sweating it out, navigating through hard quarantines and adjusting to bio-bubbles, an off-field controversy has hit headlines and left many IPL fans befuddled. It all started with a viral report claiming that Moeen Ali, the English cricketer who will sport the Yellow in this IPL season, had apparently requested the Chennai Super Kings management to drop a ‘beer brand’ logo from his jersey due to his faith.

While the fact remains, that Ali has always refrained from sporting any liquor brand on his jersey even in England, the entire claim has now been rejected by the CSK management stating that nothing of this sort ever happened.

Amid all these reports and counter-reports, writer Taslima Nasreen posted a controversial remark against Ali on Twitter. Both Ali and Chennai Super Kings fans were aghast by such a brazen tweet. In the post, which is still very much there on Nasreen’s timeline, the Bangladeshi writer had said, ‘If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS (sic).’ This tweet was posted on Monday. From Jofra Archer to Sam Billings, everyone backed Ali and asked people to report Nasreen’s account!

 

On Tuesday, after severe backlash, Nasreen once again tweeted about the entire episode simply stating that it was nothing but sarcasm. “…my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic,” Nasreen tweeted during the evening. She said she was humiliated because she is against Islamic fanatism.

But looks like the damage control is not helping Nasreen as Twitter is not happy with her explanation. Meanwhile, the CSK or any other Indian player has not commented on this controversy. Chennai Super Kings is set to face the Delhi Capitals in the second IPL match scheduled at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

