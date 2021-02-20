Mumbai + Motera = IPL 14? Is this new venue formula for IPL 2021 matches; here’s what we know

File photo of Chennai Super Kings player Faf du Plessis playing a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Due to the Covid situation, the IPL 13 was played behind closed doors. (PTI file photo)

IPL 14 venue latest updates: After the terrific IPL 2021 auction, which was held in Chennai on Thursday, the focus has now shifted to the tentative schedule of the matches and possible choices of the venues for the IPL 14 matches. (What happened at IPL Auction: Highlights) While there has been no official word on the venue for the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has hinted at some probable choices for the IPL 14 venues. According to news agency ANI, during an interaction, Jindal said that there’s a strong buzz that the IPL Governing Council may be eyeing Mumbai and Motera as the IPL 14 venues.

While he brushed it aside as ‘just some unverified chatter’, Jindal reportedly said that the IPL 14 schedule may be split into two cities. This would probably mean that the playoffs will be held in Motera and the league matches of the IPL 14 will be played in Mumbai. While Motera is home to the world’s largest cricket stadium, Mumbai has three world-class venues that may just be the best solution for the IPL 14 venue puzzle.

The IPL 14 and the trouble called Covid

All cricket fans know what happened in 2020. At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL authorities decided to hold the matched behind closed doors, in spectator-free stadiums in the UAE. Some thought that this was the best possible scenario – much better than a complete cancellation – many thought that IPL matches without the fans don’t mean anything.

At present, the Covid situation is still pretty much in control in India. However, states such as Maharashtra have witnessed a fresh spike. Even Jindal feels that the next two weeks will be very crucial for IPL 14 schedule.

Desi venues show the way

Be it ISL, Syed Mushtaq Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy or England’s tour of India, our domestic venues have shown that they can hold matches despite Covid.

IPL 2021 Auction recap

Recession, what’s that! The February 18 IPL Auction with head-spinning bids saw the franchises buying players at unheard prices. Chris Morris made history as the most expensive IPL buy ever when Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 16.25 crore. Other noticeable big buys were Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson and K Gowtham