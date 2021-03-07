IPL 2021 Full Schedule: T20 tournament Start Date April 9, check full Fixtures, Venue, Match Timings

The duration of the popular T20 tournament has been fixed considering India's international schedule. (FIle Photo)

IPL 2021 Schedule, Fixtures, Venue, Start Date, Match Timings: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the full schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021. The T20 tournament will begin on April 9 in Chennai and the first game will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final match on 30th May, 2021.

The league will begin just 12 days after the Indian cricket team finishes its ongoing assignment against England. The duration of the popular T20 tournament has been fixed considering India’s international schedule.

The cash-rich league has returned to India after almost two years. There will be a total of 60 matches in the 14th edition of the tournament and will be held across six cities – Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The BCCI said in a release that it is confident of successfully hosting the tournament at home amid concerns due to coronavirus pandemic. “We had a safe and successful edition last year in the UAE. The BCCI is confident of hosting the 14th edition at home. Safety of players and others involved in the tournament is paramount for us,” the BCCI said.

BCCI said that the fixtures of the tournament have been mapped to reduce the number of travel during the league stage. There will be a total of 56 league matches. “To minimise the risk, the commute of every team has been reduced to three,” the statement reads.

The IPL governing council said that the tournament will begin with closed doors matches and a decision to allow spectators will be taken at a later stage.

The COVID-19 situation is under control in India but states like Maharashtra have witnessed a spike in the number of fresh cases. This is why the BCCI is not willing to take any chance and sources that the first two weeks of the IPL 14 will be very crucial.