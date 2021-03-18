  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals squad announced! Check out some big names included in Shreyas Iyer-led team

March 18, 2021 3:57 PM

IPL 2021: The team will definitely try to better their performance and this is why it recruited some big names during 2021 IPL auction.

IPL 2021, Delhi CapitalThe team will play its first three matches in the commercial capital of India. (File Photo)

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals will once again play to win its first Indian Premier League title. Shreyas Iyer-led team has first match against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. The team will play its first three matches in the commercial capital of India. The team’s best performance so far has been in 2020 when it finished as a runner-up. Mumbai Indians had defeated the team to win the fifth title of the T20 tournament.

The team will definitely try to better their performance and this is why it recruited some big names during 2021 IPL auction. Delhi Capitals spent Rs 5.25 crore on English all-rounder Tom Curran. The other big names the team added are Steve Smith and Sam Billings. Overall, it spent 9.45 crore on just three players. They spent Rs 2.2 crore on the Australian cricketer whose base price was Rs 2 crore. In this year’s IPL auction, the team bought three overseas players and five Indian players. The total money spent on these eight players is Rs 11.25 crore.

LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT DELHI CAPITAL’S FULL SQUAD FOR IPL 2021:

Shreyas Iyer – Captain (Batsman)

Ajinkya Rahane (Batsman)

Prithvi Shaw (Batsman)

Shikhar Dhawan (Batsman)

Shimron Hetmyer (Batsman)

Steve Smith (Batsman)

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper, Batsman)

Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper, Batsman)

Vishnu Vinod (Wicketkeeper, Batsman)

Avesh Khan (Bowler)

Ishant Sharma (Bowler)

Anrich Nortje (Bowler)

Kagiso Rabada (Bowler)

Praveen Dubey (Bowler)

Amit Mishra (Bowler)

Umesh Yadav (Bowler)

Lukman Meriwala (Bowler)

M Siddharth (Bowler)

Lalit Yadav (All-rounder)

Axar Patel (All-rounder)

Ravichandran Ashwin (All-rounder)

Chris Woakes (All-rounder)

Marcus Stoinis (All-rounder)

Tom Curran (All-rounder)

Lukman Meriwala (All-rounder)

Ripal Patel (All-rounder)

