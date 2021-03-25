IPL 2021: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians aim for another IPL triumph under Rohit Sharma — Check full squad

Jasprit Bumrah, arguably world's best fast bowler at the moment, and the yorker-specialist leads the bowling attack from the front and limits even the best scoring teams on the lower side.

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Mumbai Indians — the most successful team of the Indian Premier League with five IPL trophies — is ready to re-create its magic in the upcoming IPL 2021 Season. Captained by ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians is also the defending champion for this season as it defeated the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 edition and bagged the trophy for the fifth time. In addition to the leadership skills of Sharma and his batting acumen which has single-handedly pulled out the team from many tough situations, the success of Mumbai Indians owes a lot also to its star studded team squad. In addition to Sharma, the team has heavyweights like Pandya brothers (Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya), Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock, which give a solid batting base to the team in toughest of situations. Jasprit Bumrah, arguably world’s best fast bowler at the moment, and the yorker-specialist leads the bowling attack from the front and limits even the best scoring teams on the lower side.

If this was not enough, the team has also benefited and contributed to the Indian Cricket team by grooming young players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar among others who contributed immensely in the recent success of the Indian team against England in the T-20 series. Another attraction for this year’s IPL would be Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who is being launched by the Mumbai Indians as an all rounder.

Here is the full squad of Mumbai Indians for IPL Season 2021

Rohit Sharma: (Captain, Batsman)

Adam Milne: (Bowler)

Aditya Tare: (Wicket Keeper)

Anmolpreet Singh: (Batsman)

Anukul Roy: (All Rounder)

Arjun Tendulkar: (All Rounder)

Chris Lynn: (Batsman)

Dhawal Kulkarni: (Bowler)

Hardik Pandya: (All Rounder)

Ishan Kishan: (Wicket Keeper)

James Neesham: (All Rounder)

Jasprit Bumrah: (Bowler)

Jayant Yadav: (Bowler)

Kieron Pollard: (All Rounder)

Krunal Pandya: (All Rounder)

Marco Jensen: (All Rounder)

Mohsin Khan: (Bowler)

Nathan Coulter-Nile: (Bowler)

Piyush Chawla: (Bowler)

Quinton de Kock: (Wicket Keeper)

Rahul Chahar: (Bowler)

Saurabh Tiwary: (Batsman)

Suryakumar Yadav: (Batsman)

Trent Boult: (Bowler)

Yudhvir Singh: (Bowler)