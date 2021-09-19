  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: CSK vs MI blockbuster clash today – Here’s match review & when, where, how to watch livestreaming guide

Updated: September 19, 2021 2:27 PM

IPL 2021: Today, the most celebrated rivalry between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians would kickstart the IPL tournament in Dubai.

The wait is over! Attention all IPL fans! After the brutal second wave of the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the IPL tournament in India, the rest of the edition will resume in the United Arab Emirates today. The IPL tournament was cancelled after multiple cases of bio-bubble breach were reported during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the month of April and May earlier this year. Today, the most celebrated rivalry between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians would kickstart the IPL tournament in Dubai. So in case, you are wondering how to watch the match online and what’s the schedule of MI vs CSK clash, here’s your livestreaming guide and a crisp recap:

What is the MI vs CSK match venue?

Dubai – Today’s match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will the MI vs CSK match begin today?

At 6:50 pm – The toss takes place a little before 7 pm.

How can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match on TV?

If you have a DTH connection, you can watch the MI vs CSK match on all channels of Star Sports Network.

How can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official live streaming partner of IPL 2021. You would need the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar to watch the match online. All telecom operators provide special packs that also include Disney+ Hotstar subscription

