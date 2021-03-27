IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: Can MS Dhoni restore CSK’s lost glory? Check team

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: CSK is MSD and MSD is CSK, enough said! (Image Source: BCCI)

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings CSK Full Squad: Although Chennai Super Kings have won the Indian Premier League in 2010, 2011 and 2018, they finished last in the IPL 2020. And like it always does, the wooden spoon set a babble of tongues rolling regarding the future of the franchise and whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s days at the helm of a team that has become synonymous with him are over. But you wouldn’t find any skipper better than MSD if the memo was to turn the last spot into the top spot in just a matter of months, could you?

One feels 2020 was a rare misfire from Captain Cool — the apocalyptic post-pandemic setting, an ageing squad and an unceremonious exit of his ‘Man Friday’ Suresh Raina from the squad in UAE — it all combined to turn IPL number 13 into a tournament Chennai and ‘Thala’ fans will want to forget as soon as possible.

In IPL 2021, MS Dhoni has chosen to reinforce the CSK squad with some astute buys. In the batting department there are seasoned campaigners like Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, and (surprise surprise) Cheteshwar Pujara.

Ravindra Jadeja has stratospherically risen from a utilitarian player to become a star all-rounder that any skipper would love to have in their team.

Then there’s overseas firepower of Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi. And one can not forget value players like Robin Uthappa, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir who can win a game single-handedly on their day.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: CSK first match on April 10; Schedule, Match Timings here

Chennai Super Kings’ journey will begin on April 10 when the CSK squad faces off against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. The Chennai boys will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings CSK Full Squad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain, Wicket keeper, Batsman)

Faf du Plessis (Batsman)

Ambati Rayudu (Batsman)

Suresh Raina (Batsman)

Cheteshwar Pujara (Batsman)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Batsman)

Chezhian Harinishanth (Batsman)

Dwayne Bravo (All-rounder)

Moeen Ali (All-rounder)

Krishnappa Gowtham (All-rounder)

Ravindra Jadeja (All-rounder)

Mitchell Santner (All-rounder)

Sam Curran (All-rounder)

Bhagath Varma (All-rounder)

Robin Uthappa (Wicket keeper)

Narayan Jagadeesan (Wicket keeper)

Josh Hazlewood (Bowler)

Shardul Thakur (Bowler)

Deepak Chahar (Bowler)

KM Asif (Bowler)

Lungi Ngidi (Bowler)

Harishankar Reddy (Bowler)

Imran Tahir (Bowler)

Karn Sharma (Bowler)

R Sai Kishore (Bowler)

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here