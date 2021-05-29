Indian Premier League 2021: BCCI moves remaining IPL matches to UAE

Remaining matches of the T20 league will be played in UAE.

Days after postponing the remaining matches of IPL 2021 session, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Saturday said that the remaining matches of the T20 league will be played in UAE. “IPL has been moved to UAE for this season,” Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Earlier, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held and emergency meet and unanimously decided to suspend the league indefinitely after several players were tested positive for Covid-19.