IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell tops pre-bid trend, fans wait for CSK’s revival

IPL Auction 2021 Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Auction Full Players List Live: The D-Day is here! The IPL 2021 auction that will see eight franchises aggressively bidding for nearly 300 players will be conducted in Chennai on February 18 i.e. today. The IPL 2021 auction, which will begin at 3 pm on February 18, will see some interesting bidding wars for players that have a higher base price. Glenn Maxwell from Australia is the talk of the town. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Maxwell is seen as the hot favourite this season. Despite a very subdued record in recent times, many are saying that teams with higher purses will definitely bid for the flamboyant Aussie.

In terms of numbers, the IPL 2021 auction has some interesting facets. There will be 292 players up for auction. According to the official statement by the IPL, 1114 players had registered with them for the 2021 auction. However, the final list sees just 292 cricketers. The highest reserve price in this auction has been fixed at Rs 2 crore. Only two Indians are in that elite club. Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh have a base price of Rs 2 crore each. Others in the list of expensive players are Liam Plunkett, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.

If we break down the composition of the players in terms of nationality, there are 125 foreign and 164 Indian cricketers this season. Fans will be eager to see if MS Dhoni is able to get the kind of players that can overcome the 2020 setback. For the first time in the history of IPL tournament, Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs in the UAE edition of the tournament which was held without the spectators due to Covid restrictions.