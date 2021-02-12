IPL 2021 Auction: Harbhajan, Kedar, Maxwell, Smith in top bracket; Arjun Tendulkar in base price category

IPL 2021 Auction: Apart from Maxwell and Smith, other overseas recruits in the highest base price category included Shakib-al-Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.
IPL Auction 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a left-arm fast bowler, has also been included in the pruned list, in the lowest base price category of Rs 20 lakh. (File image)
Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction in Chennai on February 18.
There will be 292 players, who will go under the hammer, with 61 slots in eight franchises up for grabs. The IPL governing council has pruned the list of players.