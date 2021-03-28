IPL 2021: Ajay Ratra joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

On his appointment, Ratra said, “This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can’t wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”
Ratra, who will work under Australian great Ricky Ponting, was welcomed to the DC team by its chief executive officer Vinod Bisht.
“His experience, as player and coach will be invaluable, as we look to take the franchise from strength to strength. We are excited to have him on board, and wish him all the very best for the upcoming season.”
???? ANNOUNCEMENT ????
Join us in welcoming former ???????? wicket-keeper batsman @ajratra to the DC family as Assistant Coach ????????