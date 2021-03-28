  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Ajay Ratra joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

By: |
March 28, 2021 10:31 PM

ipl 2021 Ajay Ratra Delhi Capitals

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Sunday announced it has appointed former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team’s assistant coach ahead of the lucrative league’s 14th edition.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in the last edition, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final. The upcoming edition of the IPL starts on April 9.

On his appointment, Ratra said, “This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can’t wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Ratra, who will work under Australian great Ricky Ponting, was welcomed to the DC team by its chief executive officer Vinod Bisht.

“His experience, as player and coach will be invaluable, as we look to take the franchise from strength to strength. We are excited to have him on board, and wish him all the very best for the upcoming season.”

The 39-year-old Ratra recently coached the Assam state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He has coached the Punjab state team in the past too, and has worked as a fielding and wicket-keeping coach with the Indian women’s team during camps.

However, this will be his first stint with an IPL franchise.

Ratra made history in 2002 when he became the youngest wicketkeeper (aged 20) to score a Test hundred, and the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a century overseas.

Ratra, who is currently employed by ONGC as manager of corporate communications, played six Tests and 12 ODIs for India.

He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Pravin Amre and James Hopes.

Indian Premier League IPL IPL 2021
