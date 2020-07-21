IPL 2020: UAE to host IPL’s 13th edition, says IPL chairman Brijesh Patel; BCCI seeks govt approval

BCCI has sought the government’s permission to host IPL in the UAE. (Reuters image)

PL 2020: The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ANI reported IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel as saying.

“IPL 2020, that was postponed due to coronavirus, will now be held in the UAE. We have applied for the government’s permission. We will discuss the further course of action in IPL General Council”, IPL Chairman, Brijesh Patel said.

Earlier, a Reuters report had stated that the BCCI had sought permission from the central government to go ahead with the UAE as the planned location for the marque league.

More details awaited.