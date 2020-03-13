IPL 2020 postponed on fears of Coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, reports had surfaced that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was to meet franchises before an expected meeting of the IPL governing council on March 14.

BCCI has finally postponed the start of the IPL that was scheduled to start on March 29, reported the news agency PTI. The tournament will now start on April 15. The news has come in just hours after the Delhi state government had ruled out the permissions to hold IPL matches in Delhi. The media reports have suggested that the franchises have been informed of the development. The postponed date for the start of the IPL is critical as the orders to suspend visa by the government will end on April 15. BCCI is likely to announce the official development very soon.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was to meet franchises before an expected meeting of the IPL governing council on March 14. However, neither Sourav Ganguly nor the BCCI has confirmed about the meeting of the council or with franchisees.

The postponement of the tournament was in thick of things since the time Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state government was in discussion with the BCCI to postpone the annual cricket tournament that features cricketing stars from across the world or hold it behind the closed doors.

