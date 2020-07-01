IPL 2020: No date decided yet, BCCI solving issues before meeting to discuss league’s fate this year

Cancellation or postponement of the World T20 will certainly open a window for the BCCI to host the IPL 2020. (Reuters image)

Refusing to reveal the fate of the Indian Premier League and the schedule of the planned review meeting, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that there has not been any decision made on the issue of hosting the tournament and its schedule, news agency ANI has reported citing unnamed sources from BCCI. The report added that BCCI is working on the issues pertaining to the 2020 edition of the IPL and the meeting will take place following in due course of time.

“As of now, the date has not been decided for the Indian Premier League (IPL) review meeting, and the BCCI is looking into issues. The meeting will take place once we work on all the surrounding issues of IPL” ANI quoted BCCI sources as saying.

There are chances that the 13th edition of the cash-rich league will get a window in October-November as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shown skepticism on holding the World T20 due in Australia. The ICC has deferred its decision-making process last month to allow more time for itself and the other stakeholders to have a detailed outlook of the contingency plan for the World T20.

The ICC had called for a meeting this month to assess the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation and to make a call on the fate of the global T20 tournament. The chance of World T20 taking place on its scheduled time now seems very difficult as the Victoria state in Australia saw a steep jump in the number of coronavirus cases. The sudden upward curve has forced the authorities to impose social distancing norms in the state that has the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in its capital Melbourne.

The BCCI, on the other hand, had called the move to drag the issue of the World T20 as ‘unfair’ and had sought clarity from the ICC before making any plans for the IPL 2020. Cancellation or postponement of the World T20 will certainly open a window for the BCCI to host the IPL 2020.