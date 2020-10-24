IPL 2020: How a Bluetooth tracker helps maintain social distancing among players

The trackers note the location as well as the movement of each player along with support staff and all those who are involved in the game. Image: IE

Having cricket matches amid the COVID-19 outbreak can be quite tricky as there is a risk of players contracting Coronavirus infection. In order to ensure proper social distancing, players are being monitored via a Bluetooth tracker. According to a report by The Indian Express, cricketers are wearing Restrata’s Bluetooth tracker while they are playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The players have to wear the trackers around their necks at all times. However, they do not wear it while practising/ training or playing the matches. It is to note that IPL 2020 is being held in the United Arab Emirates as the Coronavirus transmission rate is high in India, and the UAE offers a safe haven.

The report highlighted that the tracker technology keeps a track of players movement and makes sure that no cricketer steps outside the bubble unnoticed. Before using it in the IPL this year, the technology was earlier used and tested in England’s home Test series against Pakistan and West Indies.

The trackers note the location as well as the movement of each player along with support staff and all those who are involved in the game. Everything is monitored in real-time with sensors that have been placed across three stadiums, 13 hotels, training grounds along with buses that ferry the players.

If anyone breaks the social-distancing rules, it can trigger an alert. Restrata, via its Bluetooth can then inform the officials about the violations. Depending on the case, penalties on violators accounting for six-day quarantine to suspension can be given depending upon the severity of the case, the report said.

The report citing Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman said that BCCI has taken these measures that safety from Coronavirus is ensured for all players. Laxman added that the process/device seems to work well.

Earlier, similar technology was used to ensure that social distancing norms were followed among audience members in the stadium during the England matches. Originally, this technology was used in risk management related to terrorism or industrial accidents.