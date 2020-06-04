IPL 2020: BCCI considering hosting tournament overseas, but only as last resort

IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29.

IPL 2020 News: The BCCI is exploring all possibilities of hosting the IPL 2020 and that also includes taking the tournament overseas. However, as of now, the move to host the event in foreign country has only been discussed as the last resort in case all probabilities to host in India fail. “The board is looking at all options. If it comes to taking IPL out of India, it may happen but as the last option. If that’s the only option then we will consider it.” news agency ANI quoted a BCCI insider as saying.

IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29 but the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent imposition of the nationwide lockdown forced the BCCI to postpone the T20 tournament indefinitely.

The BCCI has been keeping an eye on the decision the International Cricket Council (ICC) has to take on holding the ICC World T20 due at the end of this year. Earlier last week, the ICC had deferred decisions on the fate of the 2020 edition of the World T20 until June 10.

Various media reports have suggested that Cricket Australia (CA) has shown signs of lack of confidence in organising a global tournament in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. That would open the door for the IPL to take place this year. “We will await for clarity over T20 World Cup from ICC before discussing anything further. But I can tell that as of now no decision has been taken,” the ANI report said further quoting the BCCI insider.

BCCI in the past has hosted IPL in foreign countries and hence it is not ruling out that option as of yet. “ We have done it in the past also and we can do it again but the first preference will be to host it in India,” the ANI reported added.

The BCCI has hosted the IPL twice outside India- in 2009 and 2014. In both the seasons of the IPL, general elections were underway which led the board to organise the event in South Africa and the UAE respectively. The 2009 edition was played completely in the rainbow nation while the 2014 edition was split into two halves- the first half was played in the UAE and the players returned to India for the second half of the tournament.