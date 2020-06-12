IPL 2020: Governing council Chairman eyes September-October for IPL this year

It is much likely that tournament may be held behind the closed door if the Coronavirus outbreak is not resolved.

India’s most cherished cricket tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL) may happen this year as the BCCI Chairman Brijesh Patel is looking forward to the September-October window. While the plan looks promising, it is largely dependent on postponement of the T20 World Cup this year in Australia and deferment of Asia Cup, the Indian Express reported. Patel told IE, the planning for IPL is subject to change as per other tournaments. To be sure, ICC is likely to decide on the T20 world cup in July

It is much likely that tournament may be held behind the closed door if the Coronavirus outbreak is not resolved. To this, Patel highlighted that first and foremost, the government’s approval is required before moving ahead.

The report highlighted that if the government approves, all the players as well as official broadcasters are completely fine with having IPL matches with no audience in the stadium. He mentioned that playing the World Cup behind the doors in an empty stadium is unlikely, however, IPL is a league and therefore can be pursued without a live audience. It is to note that in the last lockdown guidelines in India, the government had given a go-ahead for players to be in a stadium with no audience until further notice.

Before Patel’s comment on IPL matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had written a letter to all cricket fraternity that the council is working on all the possible options that can be better for having the IPL tournament this year. Despite the tough situations, Ganguly said fans, players, broadcasters and franchises are looking forward to the possibility of IPL tournament this year even though it can be in an empty stadium, the report underlined.

The report citing BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that the IPL Governing Council will be needing a minimum of 40-days for preparations. Notably before the council discusses with franchises regarding the league, it has to receive some clarity from the ICC and Indian government. After the nod, the Indian cricket body can discuss its options with franchises.