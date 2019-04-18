IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, bring life to campaign

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 8:33 AM

Warner then launched into an assault in his typically trademark fashion, hitting the CSK bowlers for 10 boundaries while adding 66 runs for the first wicket with Bairstow, who struck three fours and as many sixes.

csk vs srh, srh vs dc, dc vs srh, srh vs csk, today's ipl match, david warner, csk vs kkr live score, rajiv gandhi international stadium, srh, dc vs srh 2019, jonny bairstow, sam billings, kkr vs csk live score, csk vs srh live score, dd vs srh, sunrisers hyderabad, kane williamson, srh vs dd, shardul thakur, csk match schedule, shahbaz nadeem, karn sharma, super kings vs sunrisers, playing 11 today match, csk vs srh 2019 scorecardWhile Watson found the fence four times, Du Plessis hit two maximums to up the ante at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

David Warner played in the manner that defines his batting after the bowlers gave very little away, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad humble Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the IPL here Wednesday. While the outcome ended Sunrisers’ run of three straight reverses, it also brought to a screeching halt CSK’s ruthless streak, the sound of which though failing to drown the chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ that reverberated across the stadium.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched the proceedings from the dressing room after being ruled out of the game with back spasm, the first time since 2010 that he was not leading his beloved yellow brigade, and the team missed him. And so did the crowd. Warner smashed a 24-ball half century before his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (61 off 44 balls) completed the chase of 133 with as many as 19 deliveries to spare.

Leading the side in the absence of Dhoni, Suresh Raina opted to bat after the coin landed in his favour. But the decision did not work wonders for the visitors as Sunrisers bowled a nagging line and length to pick up five wickets for 22 runs. Coming into the game against a team that was eyeing a playoff berth after winning seven of their eight matches this season, a tricky test awaited the hosts. But things panned out quite well for Sunrisers, whose bowlers laid the foundation for what should be a morale-boosting result.

Warner then launched into an assault in his typically trademark fashion, hitting the CSK bowlers for 10 boundaries while adding 66 runs for the first wicket with Bairstow, who struck three fours and as many sixes. Having belted Imran Tahir for three successive boundaries, Warner scored two more fours against Deepak Chahar in the next over but, going for one too many, the swashbuckling Australian ended up giving a catch to the mid-off. Though SRH lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, Bairstow was there till the end to see his team though with a six.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Chennai Super Kings to 132 for five. Opener Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 31-ball 45 and added 79 runs for the opening wicket with Shane Watson (31). CSK did not have much to cheer about after that as the hosts made a remarkable comeback. Ignored for the World Cup, Ambati Rayadu remained not out on 25 off 21 balls. While leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler with economical figures of 2/17 in four overs, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/21) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/22) were also miserly.

It was a quite beginning for CSK as Bhuvneshwar conceded just one run in the opening over. Complementing his senior pace partner, Khaleel also bowled a tight first over, giving away only three runs. In a manner least convincing, CSK found their first boundary when Watson’s thick edge went flying over the slip cordon. Du Plessis drove Khaleel over his head for a boundary in the fourth over, a proper cricketing shot this time around, and CSK followed that with a flurry of fours and sixes.

While Watson found the fence four times, Du Plessis hit two maximums to up the ante at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Having added 79 runs in just under 10 overs, Watson was bowled by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, giving the home fans something to cheer about after a prolonged wait. The Australian’s dismissal triggered a collapse, from which the Super Kings struggled to recover.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, bring life to campaign
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition