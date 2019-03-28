IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore to face Mumbai Indians in first home game of the season

Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness has been a cause of concern for the Mumbai team and it is yet to be seen that if the Indian fast bowler will play today.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday in their first home game of this IPL. Both teams lost their first match and will be hoping to get back on track with a victory in today’s game.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers will be the key for RCB whereas Mumbai will be relying on Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya to deliver. Krunal Pandya has a brilliant record against AB De Villiers and has dismissed him 4 times in the IPL. The South African superman will be hoping that he can get the better of Krunal today and give his team an upper hand in the match.

RCB has to win this game if they want to gain momentum in the tournament which would benefit them in the later stages of the tournament. Rohit and Virat may not make a lot of changes in the playing XI keeping the small RCB ground in mind. Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness has been a cause of concern for the Mumbai team and it is yet to be seen that if the Indian fast bowler will play today.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav