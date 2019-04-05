IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers power RCB to 205/3

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 10:31 PM

Virat Kohli overtook Suresh Raina to becoming leading run-getter in IPL history besides completing 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli and de Villiers hammered the bowlers to recreate the magic they have woven many times in the past. (IPL)

IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched a 108 run partnership to propel RCB to 205 for three against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 16 of IPL 2019 on Friday. Kohli (84 off 49) and AB de Villiers (63 off 32) smashed sensational half centuries after KKR opted to field on a good batting surface at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli and de Villiers hammered the bowlers to recreate the magic they have woven many times in the past. Kohli hit some beautiful cover drives early on and his innings comprised nine fours and two sixes. De Villiers smashed five fours and four maximums in his knock of 63 runs.

During his sublime knock, the RCB skipper also overtook Suresh Raina to becoming leading run-getter in IPL history besides completing 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli was finally out in the 18th over off Kuldeep Yadav as he hit the ball straight into the bowler’s hands. He was particularly severe on Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Fergusson and Nitesh Rana. De Villiers played second fiddle to Kohli before cutting loose to produce some massive hits.

In the last over, Marcus Stoinis belted 18 runs off Prasidh with the help of two boundaries and a six, pushing the total past 200 mark.

Earlier, Parthiv Patel and Kohli gave a good start for first time in the tournament sharing a 64-run stand for the first wicket in 7.5 overs. Nitish Rana removed Patel after he scored 25 off 24 balls.

