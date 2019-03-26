IPL 2019: MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant show as Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals-Match Preview

All eyes would be on Rishabh Pant who hammered 27-ball 78 to power Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in the last game.

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of their IPL 2019 campaign. The fifth match of the Vivo IPL 2019 will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. The much awaited clash between ‘mentor’ Dhoni against ‘student’ Rishabh Pant will certainly offer a lot of fireworks. Having won their opening matches, both the sides are high on confidence and would like to win this match to go ahead on the points table.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, who would be wanting his team to come out good against the CSK, will have a tough task taming Dhoni’s men

While Chennai Super Kings is an experienced side with the average age of the team being 29.68, Delhi Capitals, previously Delhi Daredevils, has undergone an overhaul. CSK will be relying on their spin bowlers once again whereas DC will be hoping that their fast bowlers provide them important wickets early. All eyes would be on Rishabh Pant who hammered 27-ball 78 to power Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in the last game.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni will certainly have a plan in place for all the Delhi batsmen which he will want his bowlers to execute perfectly as they did against RCB. Dhoni might be tempted to play English fast bowling all-rounder David Willey in today’s match, but who will he drop from the quad?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris,Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh,Sherfane Rutherford, Harshal Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Amit Mishra, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains, Keemo Paul, Manjot Kalra, Bandaru Ayyapa, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni(captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar.