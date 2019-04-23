IPL 2019: MS Dhoni smashing RCB bowlers turned the clock for Kiran More

MS Dhoni's 48-ball 84 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore turned back the clock for fans and former cricketers alike. But, one man who was very pleased with Dhoni's knock was former India Kiran More. The former Indian wicket-keeper batsman gave Dhoni his first break in the Indian cricket team back in 2004. Sourav Ganguly also played a big role in making MS Dhoni's career as he was the captain in 2004 when Dhoni made his debut against Bangladesh in an ODI series. Kiran More in an interview said that the Chennai Super Kings skipper's knock reminded him of the MS Dhoni of 2006-07. Although CSK lost the game against RCB, it reminded people that Dhoni is still a force to reckon with in world cricket. During the knock, Dhoni also reached his highest score in IPL and also became the first Indian batsman to score 200 sixes in IPL. Last year also Dhoni had scored 70 off 34 balls at the Chinnaswamy stadium to help CSK beat RCB in a 200-run plus chase. The Indian team management and the fans from across the globe would be hoping that Dhoni can carry his form into the ICC 2019 World Cup. In the ongoing IPL 2019, Dhoni has scored 314 runs in just 9 matches with an average of 104.66 and a strike rate of 137.11. As far team ranking is concerned, the Chennai Super Kings suffered their third loss of the season against RCB and are now at the second spot with 14 points. Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table after their win against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.