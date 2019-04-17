IPL 2019: MS Dhoni misses out match against SRH, not leading CSK for first time since 2010

Having won seven of the eight games so far, CSK is just one match away from playoff qualification.

In a major heartbreak for Chennai Super Kings fans, MS Dhoni missed out the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is the first time since 2010 that Dhoni isn’t leading the side. In his absence, Suresh Raina has been handed the reins of the yellow brigade

At the toss, Suresh Raina said Dhoni wanted to take some rest and will be back in action in the next match. The former Team India captain had sustained a back injury during CSK’s last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. “It’s a little tight right now but hopefully, it will get better,” Dhoni was quoted as saying by news agency PTI after the match.

Before the game against SRH on Wednesday, Dhoni was seen warming up with the other players at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Dhoni also played football with the team before Raina went for the toss. This is only the fourth time that Dhoni is not playing a match for the franchise.

While the team has won the IPL thrice – in 2010,2011 and 2018 – it has also had it’s share of controversies. The team missed two IPL seasons in 2016 and 2017 after its owners were found guilty of betting. The team returned with a bang in 2018 and won the IPL title for the third time. Dhoni has also led India to two World Cup victories.

IPL 2019 has been a good season for the team of veterans, and the team sits on top of the points table. Dhoni has led the side from the front, scoring 230 runs in eight games, including two half-centuries.

Having won seven of the eight games so far, CSK is just one match away from playoff qualification. On the other hand, the Hyderabad team are playing this match on the back of three successive defeats and would look to bounce back.