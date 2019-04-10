IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: Mumbai needs Rohit Sharma, bowlers to fire against Punjab

Jasprit Bumrah has been the best death bowler for the Mumbai Indians throughout the IPL and he will be the key against players like Chris Gayle who has the ability to take any bowling apart.

Mumbai Indians will host Kings XI Punjab in the match no. 24 of IPL 2019 at Wankhede Stadium today. Kings XI Punjab have had a good season so far and are placed at the third spot in the points table. The Punjab team has won their last three matches which were played at Mohali and skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to make it four wins in a row. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were the stars for Kings XI in the last match and it will be important for them to carry on their good form into this game as well.

Mumbai Indians won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad riding on Alzarri Joseph’s splendid performance. He took 6 wickets for 12 runs on his IPL debut. The West Indian fast bowler had replaced Lasith Malinga who went back to Sri Lanka for a domestic tournament. But, Mumbai Indians need to fix their top order woes as Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock have failed to provide solid start to the team. The team has had to rely on Pollard and the Pandya brothers in the middle order to make sure they reach a decent total.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the best death bowler for the Mumbai Indians throughout the IPL and he will be the key against players like Chris Gayle who has the ability to take any bowling apart. It will be interesting to see what team combination Ashwin goes with today as the Mumbai pitch is quite good for batsmen. The dew factor will also play a key role in today’s game as we have seen it gets difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the later half.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, ,Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Lasoth Malinga, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rasikh Salam,