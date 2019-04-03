IPL 2019 MI vs CSK live streaming: Where and how to watch match

Star Network has the official rights to broadcast the matches in India and digital rights as well. (File/IPL)

IPL 2019 MI vs CSK live streaming: Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Chennai comes into the match high on confidence having won their first 3 encounters at IPL 2019.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of starts to the tournaments having won 1 and lost two of their first 3 games. Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings looking to arrest their patchy performances in three matches so far, who occupy the top spot in the IPL points table with three wins in three.

Where to watch MI vs CSK Live on TV:

Star Network has the official rights to broadcast the matches in India and digital rights as well. Star is broadcasting all the IPL 2019 matches on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels across all major DTH service providers.

Where to watch MI vs CSK online:

IPL enthusiasts can catch the match live on Hotstar, which is the official app for IPL 2019. The app is currently available on Android and iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick. Users can also watch the match on the Hotstar website on a desktop.

The subscription for Hotstar starts at Rs 999 per year, while the Sports pack costs Rs 299, which provides access to all live sports events.

IPL lovers can also watch the MI vs CSK match live on Reliance Jio TV. One needs to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan. The Reliance Jio TV app is currently available on KaiOS, Android and iOS.

One more option to watch is through Airtel TV through its App available on iOS. AndroidAirtel TV app is not required to pay a monthly or yearly fee to use the Airtel TV app. It is free for any Airtel user.