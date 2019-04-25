IPL 2019: Losing six in a row really hurt us, says RCB captain Virat Kohli

Bengaluru | Published: April 25, 2019 1:53:25 AM

RCB has won four out of their last five games and there is an outside chance of their play-off qualification if they can win the remaining three games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Losing half a dozen of matches in one go did hurt his team’s pride and a fabulous turnaround could be attributed to players enjoying their game, said Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. RCB has won four out of their last five games and there is an outside chance of their play-off qualification if they can win the remaining three games.

“The only focus was to play well as a team. Losing six in a row really hurt us. Literally no one in the team has been part of such a streak,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

“Yeah, we’ve won four of the five. Could have been five out of five. We were just looking to enjoy the cricket and tonight was a great example of having fun. So we just refreshed, thought about just enjoying ourselves and the important thing now is not to take on any pressure. We know how we play. The world knows how we play,” the skipper said.

