KKR vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals win the toss, elect to bowl first

Vivo IPL KKR vs DC Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals will take on KKR at Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Having won both their games so far, KKR will face Delhi Capitals in their third game of IPL 2019. In their first game, Delhi Capitals were thrashed by Mumbai Indians and they lost to Chennai Super Kings in their second game at their home turf. In the third game, DC would want to make a comeback by winning the match against KKR.
Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who started this season with blistering knocks (78 and 25) in the first two games, have been in good form and the two need to play their game. Delhi spinners — Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatiya and Amit Mishra — will have to be in top form while they set out to deal with the in-form KKR batsmen. Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill are all among maximum run-getters. Russell, with his incredible power-hitting ability, is the most dangerous batsman.
KKR opener Nikhil Naik, who has replaced an injured Sunil Narine in this fixture, has been adjudged LBW! But he decides to challenge umpire's decision. Has he nicked it? Sandeep Lamichhane bowls a googly and traps Nikhil. OUT! Nikhil Naik 7(16).
Robin Uthappa walks in and slams the very first ball for a FOUR. He scored a fifty in the last match. Will he repeat the same? Over 4: 1-0-0-W-4-1, KKR 21/1.
Chris Morris, right-arm fast medium, introduced into the attack. Openers Nikhil Naik and Chris Lynn are out in the middle. Just 2 runs off the over. Over 3: 0-1-0-1-0-0, KKR 15/0
Sandeep Lamichhane, right arm leg break, comes into the attack. Delhi Capitals have taken a review in the second over of the match, challenging umpire's call. DC wicket keeper Rishabh Pant was excited but Nikhil Naik is safe. Delhi lose their review. Over 2: 0-0-0-0-0-1, KKR 13/0.
Nikhil Naik and Chris Lynn are on the crease to open Kolkata Knight Riders' innings. Kasigo Rabada opens the bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Nikhil Naik may get unlucky there as Rabada pitches the first ball around the off-stump. Nikhil defends but gets an inside edge for FOUR. He again pitches the 5th delivery on a full length but Chris Lynn plays a gentle push for FOUR. 12 runs off the over. Over 1: 4-WD-0-1-0-4-2, KKR 12/0.
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and decided to bowl first in this crucial match. KKR have made one change in their side for today's IPL match. Sunil Narine will not play tonight's match due to injury. Here's is the Playing XI:
Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik (C), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.
Delhi Capitals win the toss and elects to bowl first in their first clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019. Both KKR and DC have played two matches each. KKR are at the top of the points table and have won both the matches of this season. Delhi Capitals have won one, lost one.
Delhi Capitals bowler Trent Boult is just 1 wicket away from reaching 100 T20 wickets. He has practiced hard on nets ahead of the DC vs KKR clash at Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals have arrived at their home ground Feroze Shah Kotla ahead of their clash with Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR will look to preserve their undefeated status when they take on the hosts in Match 10 of VIVO IPL 2019.
KKR currently occupy top spot in the points table of IPL 2019 with DC at the third place. Both the teams have played two matches each and while KKR have both the matches, Delhi Capitals have won one, lost one. Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, formerly Delhi Daredevils, have met 22 times in the IPL, with Kolkata ahead with 13 wins. They each won once in this fixture in IPL 2018.