KKR vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals win the toss, elect to bowl first

KKR vs DC 2019 Live Score

Vivo IPL KKR vs DC Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals will take on KKR at Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Having won both their games so far, KKR will face Delhi Capitals in their third game of IPL 2019. In their first game, Delhi Capitals were thrashed by Mumbai Indians and they lost to Chennai Super Kings in their second game at their home turf. In the third game, DC would want to make a comeback by winning the match against KKR.

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who started this season with blistering knocks (78 and 25) in the first two games, have been in good form and the two need to play their game. Delhi spinners — Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatiya and Amit Mishra — will have to be in top form while they set out to deal with the in-form KKR batsmen. Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill are all among maximum run-getters. Russell, with his incredible power-hitting ability, is the most dangerous batsman.

DC vs KKR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2. The live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on Hotstar app and Hotstar website.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad:

Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik (C), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.