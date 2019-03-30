KXIP vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians lose Quinton de Kock, Yuvraj Singh in quick succession

MI vs KXIP Live Score, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League – IPL 2019 – match in Mohali. KXIP have made one change, bringing in Murugan Ashwin in place of Varun Chakravarthy, while Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians squad remains unchanged. Mumbai Indians are high on confidence after their close win over Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last and would look to continue their form. On the other hand, Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab would like to focus more on the game leaving behind all the controversies surrounding the team.

Today’s IPL match between KXIP and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and the live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.

Over 13: WICKET!

Quinton de Kock misses the ball as he gets down on a knee to play a sweep shot but the ball hits on the back thigh. He goes for the review. OUT. de Kock lbw Shami 60 (39)

Over 12:

Murugan Ashwin continues in the bowling attack. de Kock slams a powerful shot off the 3rd ball and the ball lands between two fielders in the deep. FOUR. de Kock hits his 7th half century in IPL. Yuvraj ends the over with a single. Over 12, MI: 110/2

Over 11:

Andrew Tye comes back into the attack. Yuvraj slams the 3rd ball of the over extra cover over for FOUR. Yuvraj again hits the final ball of the over straight down the ground for FOUR. And brings up 100 for the Mumbai Indians. Over 11, MI 102/2

Over 10:

Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. He has given 13 runs off his first over. de Kock pulls the 4th ball of the over for SIX. It’s the first big shot of the match. He hits the next ball towards long-on for 2 runs. Over 10, MI: 91/2

Over 9:

Murugan Ashwin continues. de Kock hits the 2nd and 3rd ball of his over for FOURs. 9 runs off that over. Over 8, MI: 80/2

Over 8:

Ashwin concedes 8 runs off that over. de Kock hits the 3rd ball for FOUR. Over 8, MI: 71/2

Over 7: Mumbai Indians lose Suryakumar Yadav

Murugan Ashwin continues. Suryakumar Yadav fails to play the second ball as it hits the pad. LBW! S Yadav 11 (6) . Yuvraj Singh walks in and slams the 4th ball for a FOUR. Over 7, MI: 64/2

Over 6:

Viljoen continues into the bowling attack. Rohit Sharma OUT. He walked without taking the review. The ball looked to be in the middle and Rohit would not waste a review. Suryakumar Yadav, right handed bat, is the new man in. He hits the next ball fine leg for FOUR. He takes 3 off the last ball to end the over. Over 6, MI: 62/1

Over 5: 50 comes up for Mumbai Indians:

Right-arm fast medium, Andrew Tye introduced into the attack. de Kock hits a cover drive for FOUR off the second ball. Rohit hits two consecutive FOURs off last two balls. Over 5, MI: 50-0

Over 4:

Hardus Viljoen comes into the attack. 7 runs off that over. Over 4, MI: 31-0

Over 3:

R Ashwin continues. de Kock slog sweeps the 3rd ball to for FOUR and takes a single on the next. R0hit and de Kock take a single off the 5th and the last ball. Over 3, MI: 24-0.

Over 2:

Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. Rohit takes two runs off first ball and hits the 2nd one for FOUR followed by a single. He again slams a boundary on the 5th ball and ends the over with a single. Over 2, MI: 16-0.

Over 1:

Mumbai Indians are off to a good start. Rohit and Quinton de Kock are playing on the crease and KXIP skipper R Ashwin opens the bowling attack. de Kock hits the first four of MI innings. Over 1, MI: 7-0