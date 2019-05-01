IPL 2019: KXIP’s Varun Chakravarthy ruled out

By: |
Mohali | Published: May 1, 2019 2:06:48 PM

He was injured during KXIP's visit to Chennai last month which sidelined him for a few weeks.

Varun Chakravarthy (PTI Photo)

Kings XI Punjab’s Varun Chakravarthy was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after the spinner failed to recover from an injury. The Tamil Nadu player has been on the sidelines for most part of this IPL campaign due to a finger injury. A leg-spinner, Chakravarthy played just one match during the ongoing season against Kolkata Knight Riders in March, returning with figures of 1/35.

He was injured during KXIP’s visit to Chennai last month which sidelined him for a few weeks. “While the team was hopeful that Chakravarthy would return for the final few games of the campaign, his recovery however has not been sufficient. The 27-year-old will return home as a result. KXIP wishes him a speedy recovery and the very best for the rest of the year,” KXIP said in a media release.

