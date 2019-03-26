IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians’ for practice session, but doesn’t bowl

Published: March 26, 2019 10:12 PM

Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding during Sunday's IPL contest against Delhi Capitals.

Bumrah was seen running along with his team-mates for nearly 20 minut

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who’s recovering from a shoulder injury, Tuesday joined his IPL team Mumbai Indians’ practice session, but did not bowl at the Chinnaswamy stadium here.

A vital cog in India’s World Cup plans, Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding during Sunday’s IPL contest against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

He did not travel with his MI team-mates on Monday but flew in here separately on Tuesday. MI play against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Bumrah was seen running along with his team-mates for nearly 20 minutes and he looked in fine fettle. He also participated in a catching drill with Anmol Singh.

He took chest-high as well as low catches and threw the balls with ease.

Bumrah, however, did not bowl at the nets. He was seen having a discussion with Zaheer Khan, who is MI’s Director of Cricket Operations, for most part of the net session.

Bumrah also was seen having an animated talk with rival Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli — also India skipper — for nearly 15 minutes.

Towards the end of the practice session, Bumrah had some jovial time with Paul Chapman, who is Mumbai’s strength and condioning coach.

The national team relies heavily on Bumrah, who has earned the reputation of being the world’s best bowler in death overs.

