IPL 2019: IIT students asked to analyse what Dhoni should choose if he wins the toss

Published: May 7, 2019 7:52:51 PM

The question states that dew can play a major factor in today's game as day-night matches have seen this pattern.

Based on all this information, the students had to suggest what should MS Dhoni do if he wins the toss and give a justification for their answer.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently tweeted a fun question that appeared in examination taken by IIT students. In the examination, there was a question based on the first qualifier of this year’s IPL which will take place between CSK and Mumbai Indians today. The question is what should MS Dhoni do if he wins the toss. The question states that dew can play a major factor in today’s game as day-night matches have seen this pattern. It goes on to add that the spinners will face a challenge in gripping the ball and will be difficult for them to turn the ball.

Fast bowlers will be faced with the problem of delivering the ball at the right length. With the match going to be held at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, dew will play an even bigger role. The professor even included the weather conditions in the question and mentioned how humidity and temperature could play a factor. Based on all this information, the students had to suggest what should MS Dhoni do if he wins the toss and give a justification for their answer. The examiner added that students would be awarded marks only if they backed their answers with justified points.

Despite the professor urging Captain Cool to consider the dew factor, MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first on Monday. Dhoni has been the mainstay of a rather inconsistent Chennai batting lineup. In IPL 2019, CSK has already lost 2 matches to Mumbai Indians chasing.

Squads: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

