IPL 2019: Full list of players retained and released by each team

IPL 2019: The deadline to retain the players had ended on Thursday. (Source: BCCI)

All the eight franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced their list of retained and released players by Monday evening, ahead of the 2019 auction. The list assured the return of banned Aussie stars Steve Smith and David Warner who were retained by Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. It also leaves the IPL future of some big names from Indian cricket with uncertainty. Seasoned campaigners like Yuvraj Singh, Jaydev Unadkat and Gautam Gambhir were all released by their respective sides.

Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami are the other big names that have been released by their sides. Among the international stars, Jason Roy, JP Duminy, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes and Aaron Finch were also dumped by their sides. The deadline to retain the players ended on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan was traded to Delhi Daredevils by Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma and Vijay Shankar. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab swapped Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for local boy Mandeep Singh.

Here is the full list of players released and retained by IPL teams –

Royal Challengers Bangalore

In: Marcus Stoinis

Released: Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Sarfraz Khan

Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Salary cap available: 63.85 cr

Available slots: 10; Indian 8, Overseas 2

Mumbai Indians

In: Quinton de Kock

Released: Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Akila Dananjaya, JP Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Singh, Mohsin Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba

Retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Salary cap available: 11.15 cr

Available slots: 7; Indian 6, Overseas 1

Delhi Daredevils

In: Shikhar Dhawan

Released: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Gurkeerat Mann, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami, Dan Christian, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala, Naman Ojha

Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan

Salary cap available: 25.50 cr

Available slots: 10; Indian 7, Overseas 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

In: Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Released: Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan

Retained: David Warner, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Deepak Hooda

Salary cap available: 9.70 cr

Available slots: 5; Indian 3, Overseas 2

Chennai Super Kings

In: None

Released: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi

Salary cap available: 8.40 cr

Available slots: 2; Indian 2, Overseas 0

Kolkata Knight Riders

In: None

Released: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Vinay Kumar

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna

Salary cap available: 15.20 cr

Available slots: 12; Indian 7, Overseas 5

Kings XI Punjab

In: Mandeep Singh

Released: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Aaron Finch, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

Retained: Chris Gayle, David Miller, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Salary cap available: 36.20 cr

Available slots: 15; Indian 11, Overseas 4

Rajasthan Royals

In: None

Released: Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena, D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin

Retained: Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Ajinkya Rahane, K Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror

Salary cap available: 20.95cr

Available slots: 9; Indian 6, Overseas 3