IPL 2019 final MI vs CSK: When and where to watch the match live on TV and online

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2019 5:36:29 PM

IPL 2019 final: The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will be held today on May 12, 2019 (Sunday).

(PTI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle it out against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019 final to be played at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians would come into the match as favourites, having already beaten Chennai Super Kings thrice in this season. CSK haven’t been able to cross the victory line against MI even once in IPL 2019.

Mumbai Indians have also emerged 3 of the last four IPL finals that they have featured in, including 2 wins against CSK in 2013 and 2015. But MI would be wary of Dhoni and his men. The team has enough experience of playing in finals, and would not roll over easily.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have both won the IPL title three times each. They have faced each other 8 times in playoffs, with Chennai having won 4 of those encounters and Mumbai 4. No matter what the outcome of the IPL 2019 final is, the match in Hyderabad will add another layer to the rivalry between the two.

When is the MI vs CSK IPL Final match this season?
The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will be held today on May 12, 2019 (Sunday).

Where is the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match going to be played?
The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When would the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match start?
The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will air the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match?
The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match?
The live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final match is available on Hotstar. Jio users can also stream the match on the JioTV app.

