IPL 2019: Fight for Orange Cap gets exciting; David Warner going strong, KL Rahul catches up fast

IPL 2019 has been an entertaining season until now. This season has seen some brilliant performances from both batsmen and bowlers and the contest between bat and ball has been exciting. As far as the race for the Orange Cap is concerned, Australian David Warner is leading the pack scoring loads of runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kings XI Punjab’s KL Rahul has also been producing stunning knocks consistently to stake claim.

David Warner

David Warner smashed his first IPL century after returning from a one year ban. Warner scored the century against RCB and had been involved in a record opening stand with Jonny Bairstow as both men added 185 runs for the first wicket. SRH dominated RCB throughout the game which Virat Kohli termed as RCB’s worst loss in the history of IPL. David Warner has played 6 matches and has scored 349 runs with an average of 87.25 and strike rate of 146.83.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul seems to be back in form at just the right time ahead of the World Cup 2019 squad announcement. The stylish batsman smashed his first century of the IPL against Mumbai Indians. He struck 6 boundaries and as many sixes to reach his 100 in 63 balls. Last year, Rahul had scored 95 at the same ground. But, his century was not enough as Mumbai Indians won the game thanks to Kieron Pollard’s 83 off 31 balls. Rahul has scored 317 in 7 matches with an average of 79.25 and strike rate of 131.53.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson scored the first century of IPL 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eighth match of the season. Samson’s century helped Rajasthan Royals post 198 runs on the board, however, his efforts were in vain as Hyderabad won the match. This was Sanju Samson’s second century of his IPL career. He hit his first IPL century for Delhi Daredevils back in 2017 against Pune. The Royals batsman has scored 140 runs in 3 matches with an average of 70 and a strike rate of 155.55.

Jonny Bairstow

The English cricketer is playing his first ever IPL and has already made his mark by smashing a century. Bairstow too scored his century against RCB alongside David Warner. He smashed 114 off 56 balls which included 12 boundaries and 7 sixes. This was his first century in the IPL and he was also adjudged player of the match for his brilliant innings. Bairstow averages 43.83 after 6 matches and has scored 263 runs with a strike rate of 161.34.