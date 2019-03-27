DC vs CSK 2019 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Highlights:
Shane Watson and Suresh Raina powered Chennai Super Kings to victory against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. The match was under CSK’s control for most of the time. Dhoni and Jadhav played safe and took the match to the very last over. When Jadhav was removed by Kasigo Rabada in the last over, Dwayne Bravo faced 2 dot balls before finishing the match with a boundary.
When CSK began their chase, the slowness of wicket was expected to be a factor but Watson (44 off 26 balls) and Suresh Raina (30 off 16 balls) played some fantastic shots as if they were batting on a different track. Among the Delhi bowlers, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra got a couple of wickets but he ended up bowling a number of loose deliveries in his spell.
Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan’s painstaking half-century was the only silver lining in Delhi Capitals’ sub-par total of 147. Dhawan played the role of an anchor and scored 51 off 47 balls. But he failed to pick the momentum in the final overs. At one time, Delhi Capitals were 120 for 2 while the danger man Rishabh Pant was on crease. After Pant’s dismissal, CSK seized the momentum and Capitals lost four wickets for seven runs in just 1.5 overs. From 118 for 2 after 15 overs, the last five overs yielded only 29 runs.
Teams-
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.
Shane Watson (44 off 26) is the Man of the Match. He says the wicket was a little better than that of Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with only 2 balls to spare. This is CSK's 5th successive IPL win, two of which have been registered in IPL 2019. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav affected a good partnership in the middle. But the match went to the end, giving fans enough moments of nail-biting. With his amazing spell, Axar Patel gets five dot balls in a row in Over 17 and what an over that was from Axar.
After getting Kedar Jadhav out on first delivery of his over, Rabada gets 2 consecutive dot balls, escalating the temperature at Kotla ground. But Bravo finishes the match in style with a pull shot to deep backward. CSK seals a last-over win against Delhi Capitals on their home ground.
Amit Mishra is back into the attack and completes his spell with this over. He proved to be expensive and gave away 9 runs in this over. He ends with 4-0-35-2. Over 19, CSK 146/3 at 7.68 rpo. Will this be a typical Dhoni finish?
Dhoni thrashes the ball to the deep extra cover for a boundary. Dhoni and Jadhav relying on singles and doubles without going for big hits. 11 runs off Keemo Paul's over third over. Over 18, CSK 137/3 at 7.61 rpo.
Axar Patel gets five dot balls in a row. Dhoni manages to get a run on the last ball. Over 17, CSK 126/3 at 7.41 rpo.
Rabada is back into the bowling attack. He has bowled 3 overs so far and given 22 runs. CSK are cruising past the required run rate of over 5.5 and are in comfortable zone with the current run rate above 7.50. No boundary from that over. Rabada bowled the last delivery at 144.9 kmph. Over 16, CSK 123/3 at 5.75 rpo.
Just 2 runs off Axar Patel's over. Over 15, CSK 120/3 at 5.6 rpo
Defending champions CSK will look to continue their winning spree in the IPL. They are in a comfortable position in the match. Delhi need to ensure wickets fall soon and pressure builds up on CSK.
The match has taken an interesting turn. Amit Mishra takes another wicket as he removes Suresh Raina to build some pressure on CSK. Raina edged it out to Rishabh Pant. Raina 30 (16).
With Shane Watson's dismissal, Delhi's spinner Amit Mishra has completed 50 wickets at this venue.
With Kedar Jadhav 6*(6) and Suresh Raina 21*(11) on crease, CSK continue its chase of 148 runs at the required run rate of 5.58. The duo has to build a good partnership to provide strength to team's chase.
The ball was away from Shane Watson's range. He failed to bring back foot back in time and his foot was on the line. And a confident Rishabh Pant made no mistake there. Watson 44(26)
Suresh Raina has raced off to 14 in mere 6 balls. CSK has brought up their 50 at the end of the 5th over.
Shane Watson is batting is batting on 29 off 20 balls
Ambati Rayudu walks back after scoring 5 off 5 balls. He was caught by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Ishant Sharma.
Delhi: 21/1 after 2.4 overs. Still need 127 more runs.
Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu are opening for the Chennai Super Kings. The chase of 149 on this turning track would be a tricky one.
Dwayne Bravo bowls a loose delivery to Rahul Tewatia and he punishes the full toss with a boundary. But that's the only boundary off the over even as the batsmen struggle to get more. Bravo returns to his length and restricts Delhi Capitals on 147/6 in Over 20. Rahul Tewatia 11(9), Axar Patel 9(9).
Delhi batsmen are not going for big shots after losing 6 wickets. The team gets 8 runs off that over and is still 12 runs away from 150 total. Over 19, 138/6
Delhi Capitals manage to get 3 runs off. Seems like they are heading for a low total. Over 18, DC 130/6 at 7.1 rpo
Dwayne Bravo strikes again and removes set batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Seems like he is using the pitch to his advantage. This is his 3rd wicket in a span of 6 balls. Dhawan 51(47). Rahul Tewatia is the new man in.
A steady Shikhar Dhawan has been maintaining the momentum for Delhi Capitals and brings up his fifty in an uncharacteristic style. Over 17, DC 127/5 at 7.47 rpo.
After losing two wickets in quick succession in last over, Delhi's men are found struggling in front of CSK's bowling attack. New man Keemo Paul departs without scoring a run. Axar Patel is the new man on the crease. DC 123/5 in Over 16.3.
Left-handed batsman Colin Ingram walks in and takes 2 runs off the first delivery he faced. At extra cover, Suresh Raina takes a simple catch by his fielding standard. DC lose 2 wickets in just 3 balls. The match is going where CSK wanted it. Keemo Paul is the new man on crease.
Dwayne Bravo bowls a good delivery bringing Rishabh Pant's cameo to an end. Shardul Thakur takes a fantastic catch at deep square leg. Pant 25(13) DC 120/3 in Over 15.2.
Rishabh Pant smashed the last ball off Harbhajan Singh's over for a SIX. The ball cleared the player at long-off. 10 runs off that over. Over 15, DC 118/2.
Right arm, fast medium Dwayne Bravo introduced into the attack. Rishabh Pant's bat finds the ball for a boundary on first ball of the over. Then, Shikhar Dhawan smashes the ball for a boundary and brings 100 for his team. It was a slower delivery from Bravo. Dhawan milks a lose ball from Bravo with a boundary. Over 14, DC 108/2 at 7.71.
11 runs off that over and only a boundary. Overall a good over from Ravindra Jadeja. A direct hit at the non-striker's end could have harmed Dhawan. Over 13, 91/2 at 7 rpo.
Imran Tahir scalps out DC skipper Shreyas Iyer as he started to build a steady partnership with opener Shikhar Dhawan. It's a loud LBW appeal. Iyer miscalculated there and out for 18(20). A good over by Tahir. Rishabh Pant comes on crease. Will he repeat his previous show? Over 12, 80/2 at 6.67 rpo.
10 runs off that over. An alert Shreyas Iyer smashed the ball for a SIX. And with this, DC's inning comes half-way mark.
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni makes a big appeal against Shreyas Iyer from behind the wicket and the matter is referred to third umpire. But Iyer grounded his back leg in time. NOT OUT. Ravindra Jadeja gives 3 runs in that over. The current run rate is a matter of concern for DC. Over 9, DC 55/1 at 6.11 rpo.
Just 4 runs up from that over and that brings 50 runs for Delhi Capitals. Good bowling from Harbhajan Singh and he stops just before the delivery to give a warning look to the batsman. Shreyas Iyer hit the last ball in the air but does not carry upto Ambati Rayudu and falls in front of deep mid-wicket. Over 8, DC 52/1 at 6.5 rpo.
DC Skipper Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan manage to keep rotating the strike and score 5 runs off that over as the boundaries dried up in Chahar's over. Chahar finishes his impressive spell giving 20 runs and claiming Shaw's wicket.
Five runs off Harbhajan Singh's 2nd over including a boundary by Dhawan to release the pressure from building on the hosts. And this marks the end of the Power Play. Most runs came off from the boundaries and DC has lost one wicket. Over 6, DC 43/1 at 7.17 rpo
That's a tight over from Deepak Chahar. He maintains the length and takes the wicket, gives 3 runs only. Over 5, DC 38/1.
DC opener departs after hitting some good shots off Deepak Chahar. He comes out of the crease and goes for a big shot but Chahar slows down the pace and Shane Watson takes a good catch. Shaw 24(16)
Prithvi Shaw plays a lofted drive on the off side and the ball goes straight for a four. On 4th ball, Dhawan sweeps the ball through backward square leg for four after taking big stride forward. Shikhar Dhawan rotates the strike on the last ball of the over. 11 runs off that over.
Shikhar Dhawan sends the first delivery of Chahar's 2nd over to third man for four runs as he opens his inning in style. He tries to hit 3rd and 4th delivery but the 3rd one does not come onto the bat, Dhawan goes for a big shot but Chahar outsmarts him. Just 4 runs of that over. Over 3, DC 24/0 at 8.0 rpo.
Right arm, fast-medium bowler Shardul Thakur has been introduced into the bowling attack. Prithvi Shaw hunts 3 consecutive boundaries in that over to hint what he has got. Over 2, Delhi Capitals 20/0 at 10 rpo.
DC opener Prithvi Shaw hits the first boundary of the match. DC 8/0, Over 1.