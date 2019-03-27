DC vs CSK 2019 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets

DC vs CSK Live

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Highlights:

Shane Watson and Suresh Raina powered Chennai Super Kings to victory against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. The match was under CSK’s control for most of the time. Dhoni and Jadhav played safe and took the match to the very last over. When Jadhav was removed by Kasigo Rabada in the last over, Dwayne Bravo faced 2 dot balls before finishing the match with a boundary.

When CSK began their chase, the slowness of wicket was expected to be a factor but Watson (44 off 26 balls) and Suresh Raina (30 off 16 balls) played some fantastic shots as if they were batting on a different track. Among the Delhi bowlers, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra got a couple of wickets but he ended up bowling a number of loose deliveries in his spell.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan’s painstaking half-century was the only silver lining in Delhi Capitals’ sub-par total of 147. Dhawan played the role of an anchor and scored 51 off 47 balls. But he failed to pick the momentum in the final overs. At one time, Delhi Capitals were 120 for 2 while the danger man Rishabh Pant was on crease. After Pant’s dismissal, CSK seized the momentum and Capitals lost four wickets for seven runs in just 1.5 overs. From 118 for 2 after 15 overs, the last five overs yielded only 29 runs.

Teams-

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.