IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni fined after angry argument with umpires over no-ball

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fee after he barged on to the ground to argue with umpires over a no-ball in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

dhoni,csk vs rr, chennai super kings, rajasthan royals, ms dhoniMS Dhoni lost his cool when one of the umpires reversed decision over a no-ball. (File Photo/PTI)

CSK vs RR: Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost his bearings on the cricket field for the very first time as he rushed into the field of play to confront Indian umpire Ulhas Gandhe for not signalling a no ball, an act which certainly seemed out of line, during Chennai Super Kings match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Dhoni was later fined 50 per cent of match fee for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct.

However to everyone’s horror, official broadcaster Star Sports’ presenter Murali Kartik lost a golden opportunity ask the former India captain about the incident when it seemed he was game about answering the tough questions.

It was off the fourth ball of the innings, a waist high full toss bowled by Ben Stokes to Mitchell Santner. Initially, it looked as if umpire Gandhe was about to signal no-ball only to decide otherwise.

Dhoni was seen shouting ‘No ball’ from the dug-out as Ravindra Jadeja was seen arguing with the umpire. To everyone’s horror, an angry Dhoni entered the field of play, which certainly isn’t allowed as per rule and took the umpire head-on.

He was seen angrily gesturing at the umpire before leg umpire Chris Gaffaney asked Dhoni to leave the field of play.

However to everyone’s horror, presenter Kartik posed all banal questions when it seemed Dhoni was ready to answer questions.

“You again took the game deep?” asked Karthik and Dhoni wittily replied:”By being there at the end do you mean having a conversation with the umpires?”

There was no follow-up questions after that.

