CSK vs RR 2019 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals eye their first win of the season

RR vs CSK Live Score Updates

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 2019 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their second home game of IPL 2019 on Sunday. The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai had come under heavy criticism after the first game between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK has started the season with two wins in two games, while Rajasthan are still looking to open their points tally. Despite Sanju Samson scoring a brilliant 102 not out, RR went down to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.