IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB: Dhoni’s team look to sail into play-offs with win over Kohli’s Bangalore

After a rare loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings will look to seal a play-off berth when they clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bengaluru on Sunday. The MS Dhoni-led side will get to 16 points with a win at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and it should be enough to guarantee a place in the top-four. Defending champions CSK lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game, their second loss this season. CSK skipper MS Dhoni missed the last game due to a stiff back and he is expected to be fit for the game on Sunday. "Probably he will play in the next game against RCB," stand-in skipper Suresh Raina had said after the loss to SRH. Dhoni, who has scored 230 runs in eight games including two half-centuries, will hold the key once again. Among the bowlers, 40-year-old Imran Tahir has been the CSK's go-to person this IPL season. The South African leg spinner has executed his skipper's plans brilliantly and has picked 13 wickets so far. In IPL 2019, CSK and RCB have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again and sit on top of the points table, the Virat Kohli-led RCB continue to under-perform. RCB will be fired up after the win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend a total despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. It was only their second win in nine games in IPL 2019. The win, however, has kept them mathematically alive in the tournament. When is the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match? The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match starts at 8 PM IST on April 21, 2019 (Sunday). RCB could take a cue from a similar situation in 2016 when they had lost five of their first seven games, but ended up in the playoffs after winning six of their last seven matches. Where will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played? The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This is RCB's home ground and with AB de Villiers expected to be back, RCB will be aiming to please their loyal fans with a victory at last on their home ground. Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match? IPL fans can watch the RCB vs CSK match on the Star Sports Network. Alternately, the live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar website and app. Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee. Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.